One lane closed over Berthoud Pass as searchers clear another avalanche

The Colorado Department of Transportation closed the westbound lanes of U.S. 40 closed over Berthoud Pass at about 1:45 p.m. Saturday as rescue personnel searched an avalanche debris field for any victims.

The Alpine Rescue Team confirmed the search for anyone caught in the avalanche in the Jones Pass backcountry area. There are no known victims at this point. A helicopter search was halted due to high wind.

"We are sending in personnel via snowmobile to get on scene," state ART's Steve Wilson.

Search and Rescue personnel gather near the trailhead to the Jones Pass backcountry area to inspect an avalanche scene. Alpine Rescue Team

Jones Pass is located west-southwest of Berthoud Pass and is accessible off a hairpin turn on U.S. 40 near Empire.

Six days earlier, several small slides rolled off the highway embankments and partially buried 10 vehicles. The road over Berthoud Pass was closed the next three days as crews repeatedly cleared the road of snow which kept sloughing off the hillside.

The Jones Pass debris field was declared clear just before 3 p.m., per ART's Wilson. Crews were pulled out of the field at that time.

CDOT had re-opened the highway over Berthoud Pass an hour later. The agency warned travelers, though, that traffic was backed up considerably.