Some parts of Colorado will see snow this weekend

By Alex Lehnert

/ CBS Colorado

Colorado weather: Snow chances scatter the next 7 days
Colorado weather: Snow chances scatter the next 7 days 02:46

A First Alert Weather Day is possible on Monday. For some, Thursday into Friday brought the first snow of the year, but more chances of snow are moving into the forecast heading into the weekend.

A small system will develop late Friday that has the potential of bringing some small accumulations to the mountains through Saturday afternoon. This could result in a few light flurries down toward the Denver metro as well.

A small system will develop late Friday that has the potential of bringing some small accumulations to the mountains through Saturday afternoon.

Saturday will come with gradual clearing after those morning flurry chances. High temperatures on Saturday will climb into the low 40s.

Saturday will come with gradual clearing after those morning flurry chances. High temperatures on Saturday will climb into the low 40s.

Sunday comes with the next best chance of accumulating snow. A storm system developing around the Four Corners will track east Sunday through Monday, but like the system that just came through, it looks to get its act together to the East of Colorado. That said, it still looks like this will bring some accumulating snow to the state, beginning first in the high country on Sunday. By Sunday afternoon light snow is expected to begin falling in the lower elevations and continue through Monday afternoon.

Monday remains a possible First Alert Weather Day as the morning commute could be slick given the snow, but also because of the cold temperatures expected to start the week.

Monday remains a possible First Alert Weather Day as the morning commute could be slick given the snow, but also because of the cold temperatures expected to start the week.

High temperatures on Monday will only reach the upper 20s, and low 30s, and will come with a blustery breeze.

High temperatures on Monday will only reach the upper 20s, and low 30s, and will come with a blustery breeze.

Tuesday looks to stay dry and mild before another system advances in that brings more snow to the area by Wednesday and Thursday.

Tuesday looks to stay dry and mild before another system advances in that brings more snow to the area by Wednesday and Thursday. 

First published on January 5, 2024 / 9:26 AM MST

