Surveillance photos show 3 unidentified shooting suspects, Colorado police ask for the public's help

Three people police believe are responsible for a shooting outside a pawn shop in the northern part of the Denver metro area last week were caught on surveillance video, and now authorities are hoping the public will help identify them.



Thornton Police

One person was injured in the shooting early Friday morning. It happened in Thornton in the parking lot of a pawn shop called Jumping Jack Cash, located at 8851 Washington Street.

When police got to the scene they found a man who had been shot and the suspects had fled. The victim, a man, suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The photos show three people walking in the parking lot. The people were wearing dark clothes and two of the three's faces can be seen. The third person appeared to be wearing a mask.

So far police haven't revealed if they know what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information that might help the investigators in the case is asked to call the Thornton Police Department at 720-977-5069.