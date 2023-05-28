Shooting at New Mexico's Red River motorcycle rally kills 3, wounds 5

RED RIVER, N.M. (AP/CBS4) — Three people were killed and five were wounded in a shooting at an annual motorcycle rally in a New Mexico town late Saturday afternoon.

Red River Mayor Linda Calhoun said in a video posted on Facebook that the shooting around 5 p.m. resulted in three fatalities and five victims were transported to hospitals in Denver, Albuquerque and nearby Taos.

The 41st annual Red River Memorial Motorcycle Rally drew about 20,000 bikers to the town, Calhoun said.

The violence occurred between two retail stores and involved members of motorcycle gangs, Calhoun said.

"The shooters have all been apprehended," she said. "There is no threat to the community at all."

The chief of the New Mexico State Police, Tim Johnson, blamed the incident on gangs during a Sunday morning press conference.

"I'll apologize initially to the law abiding citizens that came to Red River to have a good Memorial day weekend, not the gang bangers that are ruining it for all of them, but for everyone, there will be zero tolerance from this point forward," Johnson said. "And what they are are gang bangers...choose to have a three day sleepover in New Mexico and not follow any of our laws and bully people around here. And that's not gonna be tolerated for the rest of this weekend or any Memorial Days moving forward."

Johnson said the overserving of alcohol probably contributed to Saturday's shooting. Hence, police would monitor establishments to ensure that was not occurring again, he said.

Johnson also proclaimed law enforcement's clamp-down of the town for the next two days. He said officers would pull over drivers for the most minor traffic infractions in order to run them through police databases.

"Anybody who can be arrested will be arrested," Johnson stated.

Main Street in Red River, New Mexico, after authorities blocked off the scene of a shooting late Saturday afternoon. The town is hosting 41st Annual Red River Memorial Motorcycle Rally this holiday weekend. KRQE

Most of Main Street in Red River, where the shooting occurred, was closed to the public for the investigation and law enforcement requested businesses in the area remain closed on Sunday, Calhoun said in a statement.

"Our number one priority is the safety and wellbeing of our local community," Calhoun said. "We appreciate your cooperation and understanding as we work through this very difficult time together."

Some of the victims were being treated at Holy Cross Hospital in Taos, about 36 miles (58 kilometers) southeast of Red River. The Taos Police Department and the Taos County Sheriff's Office secured the hospital, the state police said on Twitter.

One victim was airlifted to a hospital in Denver, the state police said.

Update 2 of 3: Red River Motorcycle Rally Shooting



•Holy Cross Hospital in Taos is secured by Taos SO & Taos PD

•UNMH is being secured by APD

•An individual injured in the shooting was airlifted to a hospital in Denver and authorities in Denver have been alerted https://t.co/ypjMFxsgxK — NMSP (@NMStatePolice) May 28, 2023

Victims also were transported to the University of New Mexico Hospital, which was secured by the Albuquerque Police Department, KRQE reported.

Taos Mayor Pascual Maestas issued an emergency proclamation placing the town under a curfew from 10 p.m. Saturday until 4 a.m. Sunday with an immediate prohibition on alcohol sales.