One wounded in shooting involving Aurora police officers

By
Christa Swanson
Aurora police said one person was injured Saturday in a shooting involving APD officers.

Authorities said around 6 p.m., officers responded to a family disturbance in the 15800 block of E. Arkansas Drive.

Information has not yet been released on how the shooting unfolded, but police said one man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The police department said they are still gathering information and will provide an update later.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided when it becomes available.

