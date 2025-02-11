Watch CBS News
Colorado teenager dead in what Commerce City police call a "tragic" shooting

By Jesse Sarles

/ CBS Colorado

A Colorado 16 year old is dead and another juvenile has been arrested after a shooting in Commerce City. It happened on Monday evening near the intersection of Tichy Boulevard and Kearney Street.

Police described the situation as a tragedy and say the teen was shot while sitting in the back of an SUV.

The driver took the victim, a boy, to the hospital where he later died.

Commerce City police say the suspect run away after the shooting. He was arrested at his house later in the day and now faces charges including second degree murder.

