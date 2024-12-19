Watch CBS News
Man hospitalized after shooting inside Colorado tire store

By Christa Swanson

/ CBS Colorado

The Arvada Police Department is investigating after a shooting inside Big O Tires seriously injured one person.

According to the APD, the shooting happened in the service bay of the tire store located at 7425 West 52nd Avenue on Thursday afternoon.

untitled-sequence-01.jpg
CBS Colorado

A male suspect reportedly shot the man at least two times. Officials said the victim was taken to a local hospital and is undergoing emergency surgery.

Authorities said the suspect and victim knew each other. Police have arrested the suspect.

Investigators are in the process of collecting surveillance from the surrounding businesses.

