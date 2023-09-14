Shedeur Sanders skyrockets into Top 5 in CBS Sports college quarterback rankings

His dad may not think he's got the best moves, but Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders has danced his way into the CBS Sports College Football QB Power Rankings.

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders at Folsom Field on Sept. 9, 2023 in Boulder. RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Sanders wasn't included in CBS's preseason rankings, but he has broken his way in big time (No. 4) after outstanding performances in his first two games in a Colorado uniform.

In Week 1's Buffs victory over TCU Sanders had 38 completions on 47 pass attempts and had a school-record 510 yards with four touchdowns. In Week 2 Sanders threw for 393 yards and two scores, while running for another touchdown. After that touchdown run and mini-celebration afterwards, Sanders' dad and coach Deion Sanders said "The Lord passed us when it came to dancing."

"It hasn't taken him much time to climb to the top five," wrote Tom Fornelli of CBS Sports. "If Heisman ballots were handed out today, Sanders would win. Not only is Sanders producing on the field (451.5 yards per game, seven total TDs), but he's generating hype and attention off it."

Fornelli wrote that "all those things matter in the QB Power Rankings."

"Some of the plays (Shedeur) made were like -- 'How did he even make that play?'" said CBS Colorado lead sports anchor Romi Bean after Saturday's win over the Cornhuskers. "The confidence that this guy has -- it's really impressive. ... It's clear he belongs here and he has made it clear he belongs here."

The three quarterbacks who sit above Sanders in the rankings are Sam Hartman of Notre Dame, Caleb Williams of USC and Quinn Ewers of Texas. Sanders' and Williams' teams are set to square off against each other on Sept. 30 at Folsom Field in a game that could have been early implications on the race for the Heisman Trophy, college football's biggest individual honor

"We're all excited for Colorado's games against teams like Oregon and USC," Bean said.