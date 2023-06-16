Shakespeare comes to Civic Center Park

All the World Outdoor Festival on Saturday, June 17 in Civic Center Park

Visionbox Studio is putting on a Shakespeare festival. The "All The World: Outdoor Festival of Solo Shakespeare" will feature scenes and soliloquies from Richard III, Othello, and Hamlet.

Kian Way is a Denver actor. He'll be taking on the role of Othello, a big part for a young actor. The physicality of Shakespeare is sometimes easier than the words.

"The most difficult thing for me comes down to interpretation of the words," Way told CBS News Colorado.

He has a great scene partner in David Walker as Iago. Together with director Jennifer McCray Rincon, they are putting together an outdoor festival of the Bard's best works.

"I wanted to be an actor mostly because it allows me to learn about different cultures…different people," Way explained.

He started to pursue his dream 8-years ago. He overcame severe social anxiety to perform. Now, through Othello, he's beginning to understand 16th century tragedy. It's been a huge learning experience.

"I've learned how intricate Shakespeare is, or how, almost paradoxically, how simple Shakespeare can be if you let it," Way said.

The "All the World: Outdoor Festival of Solo Shakespeare" will be held at the Greek Amphitheatre at Civic Center Park on June 17, 2023. There will be live music by San Andrea at 7 p.m. with the Shakespeare performance starting at 8 p.m.