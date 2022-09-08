Sexual assaults have Boulder's University Hill residents uneasy

College-aged women in Boulder are uneasy.

"It's been in group chats like, everyone lock your doors," says CU Boulder senior Lauren Melvin.

"It's definitely disheartening and a little scary especially for a house of girls," says junior Natalie Mitchell.

Both women live on Boulder's University Hill, and both are on edge after a string of sexually motivated burglaries over the weekend. One case took place on 11th Street and two others on Pleasant Street.

CBS

"It was one of our mutual friends but it could have been any of us," says Melvin.

"What was occurring in all three of these cases was a college-aged woman was sleeping in the home, woke up to a man standing in the home performing sexual acts," says Stephen Redfearn, Deputy Police Chief with Boulder Police.

Once discovered, the man fled, in one case stealing the victim's car. Police have since recovered it.

"We haven't seen this type of crime as long as I can remember here," says Redfearn.

Redfearn says this type of sexual crime may escalate. He believes a number of indecent exposures in the same area may have been the same man.

The suspect is described as a well-groomed male approximately 6-foot with a medium build and dark hair between the ages of 18-25. He's been captured on security video once, but police are also asking anyone who lives in the area to check their security footage.

In all cases, police believe the suspect entered through an unlocked door or window

Boulder Police

"Keep your doors and windows locked, that's your first line of defense," says Rachel Mahloch, founder of Boulder-based self-defense business, Battlewoman.

"I have seen an uptick in women seeking self-defense training," says Mahloch.

She recommends precautions like cameras, alarms, and guard dogs.

As young women ramp up their personal security, CUPD and Boulder police are increasing patrols on University Hill.

"We will not stop putting a lot of resources into this until we catch this guy," says Redfearn.

He says police are currently following a number of leads, and he's optimistic they will catch this person soon.

CUPD released this statement to CBS News Colorado: Both CUPD and BPD have increased patrol activity both on the CU Boulder campus and in the University Hill area. Police encourage all community members to be vigilant about their surroundings, keep doors and windows locked, and to always report suspicious behavior by calling or texting 911.

BPD has released information on three crimes that took place off-campus in the city over the Labor Day weekend, including how to contact police with tips.