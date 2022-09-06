Watch CBS News
Boulder police search for sexual assault suspect in series of incidents over Labor Day weekend

By Jennifer McRae

Police in Boulder are searching for a suspect wanted in a series of sexual assaults that happened over the Labor Day weekend. In all three incidents, the female victims told police they woke up in the early morning hours to a male suspect committing what investigators are calling a "lewd act."

One incident happened on 11th Street and two others happened on Pleasant Street. The suspect is described as a well-groomed man, about 6-feet, and college-aged. He was captured on surveillance video but the image is grainy. 

In each case, the man entered the apartment through unlocked windows or doors. In one case, the suspect is accused of stealing two sets of car keys and a car.

Police are asking everyone to lock their doors and windows to protect themselves. They are also asking people in the area to check any security cameras for suspicious activity on Saturday, Sunday and Monday mornings. 

First published on September 6, 2022 / 5:42 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

