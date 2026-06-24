Severe weather possible Wednesday for parts of Colorado

There is the potential for severe weather across parts of Colorado on Wednesday that could bring large hail and damaging winds to parts of the state.

Western Colorado is under a Level One- marginal threat for Wednesday afternoon into overnight hours with damaging winds and hail larger than one inch in diameter. The Denver metro area is in a Level Two- slight threat for damaging winds and hail larger than one inch in diameter. The northeastern part of Colorado is under a Level Three- enhanced threat for hail three to four inches in diameter, up to 70 mph gusts and isolated tornado threat.

CBS

The potential for storms to develop could be as early as 2 p.m., with more storm potential after 7 p.m. and continuing overnight. The risk of severe weather drops going into the overnight hours.

There is the potential for more severe storms on Thursday and Friday.

CBS

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and the Regional Air Quality Council issued an Ozone Action Day Alert until at least 4 p.m. Wednesday for the Front Range Urban Corridor from Douglas County to Larimer and Weld counties, including the Denver metro area, Boulder, Fort Collins and Greeley.

CDPHE said hot and sunny weather could impact sensitive groups until Wednesday afternoon.