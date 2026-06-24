Ground delay issued for Denver International Airport, tornado warnings and watches in effect in Colorado

A tornado warning is in effect for Logan County, Morgan County and Washington County in Colorado. That's in effect until 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

There's also a tornado watch in effect for a large section of the Denver area into the northeast. That's in effect until 11 p.m. A severe thunderstorm watch is also in effect for that same area through 10 p.m.

Due to the potential for severe weather, the FAA ordered a ground stop at Denver International Airport. Departures to Denver in the late afternoon were grounded. After 4:45 p.m., the order was changed to a ground delay.

The potential for severe weather in Colorado was projected to be lower after 7 p.m. More severe weather is possible on Thursday and Friday.