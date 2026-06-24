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Ground delay issued for Denver International Airport, tornado warnings and watches in effect in Colorado

By
Jesse Sarles
Website Content Manager, CBS Colorado
Jesse Sarles manages the web content and website operations for CBS Colorado. He writes articles about Colorado news and sports in and around the Denver area.
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Jesse Sarles

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A tornado warning is in effect for Logan County, Morgan County and Washington County in Colorado. That's in effect until 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

There's also a tornado watch in effect for a large section of the Denver area into the northeast. That's in effect until 11 p.m. A severe thunderstorm watch is also in effect for that same area through 10 p.m.

Due to the potential for severe weather, the FAA ordered a ground stop at Denver International Airport. Departures to Denver in the late afternoon were grounded. After 4:45 p.m., the order was changed to a ground delay.

The potential for severe weather in Colorado was projected to be lower after 7 p.m. More severe weather is possible on Thursday and Friday.

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