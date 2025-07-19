Watch CBS News
Severe thunderstorms could hit north and east of Denver on Saturday

By Dayle Cedars

/ CBS Colorado

Chance of severe weather across the eastern half of Colorado Saturday
Chance of severe weather across the eastern half of Colorado Saturday 02:21

We are moving into a typical pattern for Colorado weather with mostly sunny skies to start the days, then afternoon thunderstorms. 

Saturday, however, there is a chance some of the thunderstorms could turn severe due to the daytime heating and moisture streaming in from the Gulf.  

The mountains and foothills have the best chance for afternoon thunderstorms.  While the foothills aren't under the threat for severe weather,  people in the area could be dealing with outflows from the storms up to 40 miles per hour. 

Expect high temperatures across the Front Range to top out in the low to mid-90s. 

A similar pattern repeats on Sunday, although the threat for severe weather is reduced. 

Dayle Cedars

Dayle Cedars is a First Alert Meteorologist with CBS News Colorado. Catch her latest First Alert Weather updates on TV and on our free streaming service, CBS News Colorado.

