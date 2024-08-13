Severe Thunderstorm, Flood Watch active across portions of Colorado

Isolated severe storms and heavy rain across Colorado, possible strong gusts and hail in Denver

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for Northeastern Colorado through 1 AM Wednesday morning.

Primary threats include wind gusts to 70 MPH, isolated very large hail events to 2" in diameter and a tornado or two.

Portions of Adams, Arapahoe, Cheyenne, Elbert, Kit Carson, Lincoln, Logan, Morgan, Phillips, Sedgwick, Washington and Weld Counties are included.

A flood watch will remain in effect until 11 PM Tuesday night as thunderstorms with heavy rain can produce 1-2" in as little as 30-45 minutes. The Palmer Divide including Douglas and Elbert Counties are included.

Once again on Tuesday, monsoon moisture is in place. This is bringing abnormally moist air across the Front Range. Storm motion improves a bit Tuesday afternoon, but storms are still slow moving in general (10-20MPH). The burn scars are at greatest risk including the Alexander Mountain, Stone Canyon and Quarry.