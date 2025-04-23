Severe storms possible Thursday afternoon for eastern Colorado

Colorado's severe weather season is underway! Severe storms dropped damaging hail and produced the threat of tornadoes on Wednesday with another chance for Thursday pushing closer to the Denver metro area. We have a First Alert Weather Day posted to give Colorado viewers a heads up on the small chance for hail on Thursday afternoon.

A severe storm pelted areas from Douglas county out into the eastern plains with hail ranging from quarter to golf ball to tennis ball size hail. As the 1st Colorado supercell of the season pushed across Elbert and Lincoln counties rotation was detected on radar and a tornado warning was issued. No tornado materialized but, winds gusted up and over 60 mph for some.

For Thursday, there is another round of thunderstorms expected over the Front Range and eastern plains. Most of eastern Colorado including the Denver metro area and the I-25 corridor have a chance for severe thunderstorms with hail and damaging wind the main threat. The risk is marginal, as small as it gets in the outlook from the Storm Prediction Center.