Severe storms possible in Denver and across Eastern Colorado

By Callie Zanandrie

A stormy pattern continues across Colorado, with the threat of strong to severe thunderstorms Thursday afternoon. Daytime highs will be in the upper 60s and low 70s across the Denver metro area.

Storms are expected to develop by early to mid-afternoon Thursday, with the best chance for severe weather across the eastern plains. 

The unsettled weather doesn't stop there. A similar setup is in place for Friday afternoon, with another round of storms possible. Denver is under a marginal threat for severe weather, with the possibility of hail and damaging wind. Daytime highs will be a touch cooler in the upper 60s. 

Looking for a dry day? Saturday is shaping up to be your best bet. Highs will warm to the low 80s with only a slight chance of a quick mountain storm.

