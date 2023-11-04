Several items stolen from Colorado Buffaloes players at Rose Bowl returned

CU Buffs players had jewelry stolen from locker room during game against UCLA

Police in Pasadena confirmed that several of the items stolen from Colorado Buffaloes players have been returned. Investigators in California said the suspects in the case are juveniles.

The Pasadena Police Department tells CBS News Colorado that a private security company was assigned to the University of Colorado football team's locker room when numerous items were reported stolen last weekend.

Coach Prime talks about the items stolen from CU players at the Rose Bowl. CBS

Multiple players say their personal jewelry that was left in the locker room disappeared while they were on the field.

Last week, Coach Prime talked about the jewelry that was stolen, saying, "This is the Rose Bowl. The granddaddy of them all, right? I'm sure granddaddy has some money. Grandpa should have some money to give these kids."

Investigators told CBS News Colorado that additional items of interest have been identified and are actively being pursued. Search warrants have been executed and the investigation continues.

