Coach Prime talks about property stolen from Colorado Buffaloes players at Rose Bowl: "Unbelievable"

"Where do we go from here?" Coach Prime asks team after loss to Stanford

"Where do we go from here?" Coach Prime asks team after loss to Stanford

"Where do we go from here?" Coach Prime asks team after loss to Stanford

Coach Prime is talking about the Colorado Buffaloes and their stuff that was stolen when they played UCLA at the Rose Bowl last weekend. Deion Sanders said the players should be reimbursed and called on the NCAA to do something about it.

Coach Prime talks about the items stolen from CU players at the Rose Bowl. CBS

"I'm going to have a list made out from these young men and I know they're going to be truthful about what they lost so we can try to get that back for them," said Sanders at a news conference on Tuesday morning. "I know they might not be able to get their items back but we should be able to reimburse them. That was unbelievable."

The Pasadena Police Department tells CBS News Colorado that a private security company was assigned to the University of Colorado football team's locker room when numerous items were reported stolen over the weekend.

"This is the Rose Bowl. The granddaddy of them all, right? I'm sure granddaddy has some money. Grandpa should have some money to give these kids," said Sanders.

Deion Sanders addressing the robbery in locker room at UCLA.



Said he expects it all to be replaced



“This is the Rose Bowl. The granddaddy of them all. I’m sure granddaddy has some money.”



To the NCAA: “Do something about this one” — Romi Bean (@Romi_Bean) October 31, 2023

Sanders also said that he heard the other team also had items stolen.

He called on the NCAA to take action, "When it comes to the kids, the NCAA, you do something about everything else, do something about this one."

Coach Prime's Playbook with Romi Bean airs on CBS Colorado at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays.