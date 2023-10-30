University of Colorado football players claim they were burglarized during game against UCLA

University of Colorado football players claim they were burglarized during a game against UCLA. Multiple players say their personal jewelry that was left in the locker room disappeared while they were on the field.

The Pasadena Police Department tells CBS News Colorado that a private security company was assigned to the University of Colorado football team's locker room when numerous items were reported stolen over the weekend.

The Buffaloes arrived at the Rose Bowl with a police escort, but the real need for security would come later.

With their jewelry on full display, players, including quarterback Shedeur Sanders, practiced ahead of the game against UCLA. While the Buffaloes had their eyes on the ball, someone had their hands on their bling.

One player told Well Off Media, "Someone was in the locker room. I couldn't put it in my pants."

Another person said, "I just got mine, bro. I had a jewelry box and everything, bro. They took it off my jewelry box."

Video taken by Deion Sanders Junior's company shows the locker room where at least five people discovered that their jewelry items were missing. There are lockers without locks or even a door.

Darius Sanders (not related to the coach and not a player) added in a post on X, "I hope that money gets you over the hump. Whatever you were thinking, bro, but it's not that serious, brother. It's not that serious. I'm the last one you should try to take from."

As the team headed home to Colorado following a loss on the field and in the locker room, not everything was coming up roses.