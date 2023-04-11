Several changes made to latest gun bill making way through state legislature

There have been several changes made to a bill that's making its way through state legislature.

The change would allow victims of gun violence to file lawsuits against firearm companies, while a section that directly addressed firearm sellers and manufacturers was removed.

The section of the bill would have required dealers to ensure products aren't sold to retailers that don't implement reasonable controls or market products that can be modified.

Legislators added, the gun industry is required to adhere to the Colorado Consumer Protection Act, which applies to all businesses in the state.