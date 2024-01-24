Tracks fixed, full service of underground trains at Denver International Airport restored

The underground trains are back up and fully running on schedule after crews fixed tracks at Denver International Airport. The problems emerged after a switch plate was damaged.

Airport officials say crews worked throughout the day Tuesday and into the night after discovering the issue. Early Wednesday morning things were back to normal for travelers heading to and from the terminal and out to the concourses.

Airport staff regularly check the trains and the tracks they run on at least twice a day. They conduct tests bi-daily, weekly and monthly. They say passenger safety is always their No. 1 concern.

The issue was located between Concourse B and Concourse C. Tuesday morning, crews discovered some damage to a small switch plate on the running surface for the train between concourses B and C. That meant throughout the day on Tuesday the trains ran only on one line to avoid the damaged area, and at reduced capacity.

Some travelers were taken by bus to the concourses to ease the huge swarms of people left waiting for a long time to get on the trains.

Crowds wait to get on the trains on Tuesday. CBS

Crews say repairs are finished and inspections of other running surfaces were completed before Wednesday's reopening of the train at full capacity. Airport officials say this is not the first time this has happened so they are happy maintenance worked out in their favor.

"Operations are normal and running smoothly," airport spokeswoman Ashley Forest said. "I am also happy our passengers are able to get to their concourses and to their gates at a timely manner. Asking everyone to just give us patience when these things happen."

Airport officials say it's important to get to the airport at least 2 hours early for your flight in the off chance that an unplanned situation like Tuesday's comes up.