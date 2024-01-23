Denver International Airport finds the problem that created train troubles

After a long day and missed flights as passengers waited for trains at Denver International Airport, airport officials announced Tuesday night that it hoped to have the lines repaired and back up to full speed Wednesday morning.

"Crews discovered some damage to a small switch plate on the running surface for the train between Concourses B and C," a DIA statement said. Repairs would be done overnight and inspections of other running surfaces done, "before reopening the train to full capacity."

All day long, trains were running on one line in the affected area, meaning running trains in alternating directions.

"I've been putting up with this for a lot of years," said Jim Perkins, who was packed into a train after arriving back in Colorado. "They should have a walkway from B to A and all the way in."

That concept has been discussed, but the cost would be high. The airport brought in buses to supplement slow train service during peak times from concourse A to B and C. Passengers flying out of A were told they'd be better off walking the sky bridge to their concourse.

"There was no impact to flight operations," said Southwest Airlines spokesman Dan Landson. That meant no flight delays or cancellations. But some passengers on a variety of airlines, especially on Concourses B and C missed flights.

Things were especially tough for people with disabilities, who had trouble getting onto the packed trains.

"I am now waiting for the train to go get my plane to go home," said Sharon Catlett, a veteran who uses a wheelchair and needed to get from the crowded Concourse B to Concourse A to catch a flight back to California. But with each train packed, there was no room. Her guide decided to take her from B out to C, which was a little less crowded. Then they rode back through B to A.

"It's better than trying to crawl through here," said another woman in a wheelchair.

DIA expects to share information by 5 a.m. Tuesday on whether all trains will be operating fully on Wednesday.