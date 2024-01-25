Serious crash on overpass to I-70 in Colorado leaves more than a dozen injured

A crash on an overpass to Interstate 70 in Idaho Springs on Thursday left more than a dozen people injured. Officers from the Idaho Springs Police Department rushed to the crash at mile marker 241 about 12:16 p.m.

Officers said that a black 2023 Mercedes Sprinter van had struck a gray 2022 Toyota 4Runner head-on. The overpass was closed during the crash investigation and cleanup.

According to the preliminary investigation, the driver of the Mercedes van, Lilit Narsia, 33, was traveling eastbound on the overpass and crossed the double yellow line and entered the westbound lane and struck the Toyota which was traveling west in the westbound lane.

The driver of the Toyota was the only person in the vehicle and that person was rushed to the hospital.

There were 13 people inside the Mercedes van, including the driver. Twelve of those were rushed to the hospital. The van is owned by the 2nd Home Adult Community Center, and was transporting citizens from Iraq who live at the center.

Investigators said there is no indication of driver impairment and the driver, Narsia, of Aurora, was cited for careless driving resulting in injury.