Senate advances House-passed stopgap funding bill, Democratic Colorado senators vote no

On Sunday, the U.S. Senate voted for the 15th time on an appropriations bill that would bring the government one step closer to ending the longest federal shutdown in the nation's history. The measure passed in a 60 to 40 vote Sunday night as eight Democrats joined Republicans to approve the bill.

The current deal would reverse layoffs that occurred during the shutdown and fund the Department of Agriculture, the FDA, the Department of Veterans Affairs, military construction projects and operations of Congress for the year. It would also provide funding for all other agencies through January 30. It also includes an agreement to hold a vote on the American Care Act by the end of the second week of December.

Voting took over two hours as Rep. John Cornyn of Texas had yet to vote.

The bill now passes to the House, which must approve it before the government can be reopened. House members were notified that votes on government funding are expected in the lower chamber in the coming week.

Congress must still pass a package of full-year appropriations bills and extend the temporary funding past January.

Several Colorado legislators voiced their opposition to the bill, insisting they will not support a bill that does not extend tax credits for the American Care Act.

Colorado Sen. John Hickenlooper said he voted against the bill over concerns that the costs of health care premiums will skyrocket.

In a statement from his office, Hickenlooper said, "Premiums for nearly 225,000 Coloradans will at least double next year unless Republicans work with Democrats to extend the Affordable Care Act's enhanced premium tax credits. In July, Congressional Republicans passed the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, which cuts $1 trillion from Medicaid and the Affordable Care Act to pay for huge tax cuts for the richest Americans and largest corporations. An estimated 15 million Americans – and 241,000 Coloradans – will lose their health care because of Republicans' funding cuts."

He told CBS News that there was no good choice available and that, although Democrats did not get their key demand to restore the ACA tax credits, "there's not one person in the Democratic Caucus who doesn't believe that we need health care for everybody."

Sen. Michael Bennet also voted no on the deal, stating, "We should reopen the government, but I refuse to do it at the expense of families who are simply trying to pay for health care. Coloradans deserve better."

Rep. Diana DeGette, who represents Colorado's first congressional district, voiced her opposition in a post on X on Sunday.

"I say hell no to any deal that will cause millions of Americans to lose their health insurance," DeGette declared.

Republican legislators condemned the continued shutdown, placing the blame on Democrats. House Rep. Gabe Evans, who represents Colorado's 8th congressional district, shared a clip from News Nation on X, accusing Democrats of "practicing the politics of pain on the American people."

"Federal law enforcement, air traffic control, and other federal employees are working tirelessly without pay. Millions across the U.S. are suffering. But remember — this is their 'leverage,'" said Evans.

After the vote held on Nov. 7, Rep. Jeff Crank, who represents Colorado's fifth congressional district, expressed dismay at the lack of support from Hickenlooper and Bennet:

"Once again, @SenatorBennet and @SenatorHick have voted against paying our troops and federal workforce. What a shame."