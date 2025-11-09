Senate advances House-passed stopgap funding bill, Democratic Colorado senators vote no On Sunday, the U.S. Senate voted for the 15th time on an appropriations bill that would bring the government one step closer to ending the longest federal shutdown in the nation's history. The measure passed in a 60 to 40 vote Sunday night as eight Democrats joined Republicans to approve the bill. Several Colorado legislators voiced their opposition to the bill, insisting they will not support a bill that does not extend tax credits for the American Care Act.