Semi crashes into barrier in construction zone on Interstate 70, leading to traffic issues near Colorado Mills

Semi crashes into barrier in construction zone on I-70

Semi crashes into barrier in construction zone on I-70

Semi crashes into barrier in construction zone on I-70

Two lanes of eastbound Interstate 70 were closed after semi crash in the western part of the Denver metro area Tuesday morning.

CBS

A semi truck crashed into a barrier in a construction zone and appeared to be heavily damaged.

So far it's not clear if anyone was hurt. It's also unknown how long it will take to clean up the wreck.

#I70 eastbound: Two right lanes closed due to a crash between Exit 263 - Colorado Mills Parkway and Exit 264 - 32nd Avenue. Expect delays. Use caution. https://t.co/F0RAoFeUQG — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) May 16, 2023

The I-70 closure was between Exit 263 (Colorado Mills Parkway) and Exit 264 (32nd Avenue). That's in the Applewood area, near Golden, Wheat Ridge and Lakewood.