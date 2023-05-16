Semi crashes into barrier in construction zone on Interstate 70, leading to traffic issues near Colorado Mills
Two lanes of eastbound Interstate 70 were closed after semi crash in the western part of the Denver metro area Tuesday morning.
A semi truck crashed into a barrier in a construction zone and appeared to be heavily damaged.
So far it's not clear if anyone was hurt. It's also unknown how long it will take to clean up the wreck.
The I-70 closure was between Exit 263 (Colorado Mills Parkway) and Exit 264 (32nd Avenue). That's in the Applewood area, near Golden, Wheat Ridge and Lakewood.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.