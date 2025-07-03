Watch CBS News
Semi fire spreads to three others at Northern Colorado truck stop

By
Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
Four semi trucks were engulfed by flames at a Northern Colorado truck stop on Wednesday night. Miraculously, no injuries were reported in the fire. 

welco-truck-fires-1-mvfr.jpg
Four semi trucks were on fire at a truck stop in Weld County.  Weld County

According to the Weld County Sheriff's Office, someone called 911 just before 10 p.m. about a commercial vehicle fire at a truck stop along Colorado Highway 119 just west of I-25.

Mountain View Fire Rescue crews said when Engine 201 arrived on the scene, they found four semi-tractors on fire, with three of them engulfed. They called in additional resources, including those from Frederick Firestone Fire. 

welco-truck-fires-2-mvfr.jpg
A semi fire spread to three others at a truck stop in Weld County. Weld County

MVFR said it took about 20 minutes for firefighters to get the flames under control, which included battling explosions from gas tanks and tires. 

The fire was considered out by 10:30 p.m. and crews said they spent about another hour mopping up any hot spots. 

welco-truck-fires-8-mvfr.jpg
Firefighters put out a fire on one of four semis burning at a truck stop in Weld County. Weld County

What caused the fire is being investigated by the MVFR Fire Marshall and the Weld County Sheriff's Office. 

