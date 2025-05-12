Semi carrying eggs crashes on I-70 in Aurora, driver injured

A semi carrying eggs crashed on I-70 in Aurora early Monday morning. The crash happened just after midnight in the westbound lanes between Tower Road and Airport Boulevard.

According to Aurora police, the semi driver said he was driving when he swerved to avoid traffic that had suddenly stopped. The semi was the only vehicle involved in the crash.

The driver suffered minor injuries.

Cleanup continued for hours and westbound lanes were partially blocked in that area, causing traffic backups during the morning commute.

