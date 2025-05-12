Watch CBS News
Semi carrying eggs crashes on I-70 in Aurora, driver injured

By
Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

A semi carrying eggs crashed on I-70 in Aurora early Monday morning. The crash happened just after midnight in the westbound lanes between Tower Road and Airport Boulevard.

9a-kcnc-newscast-monday-clean-feed-frame-42737.jpg
A semi carrying eggs crashed on I-70 in Aurora. CBS

According to Aurora police, the semi driver said he was driving when he swerved to avoid traffic that had suddenly stopped. The semi was the only vehicle involved in the crash.

9a-kcnc-newscast-monday-clean-feed-frame-41903.jpg
A semi crashed on I-70 between Tower Road and Airport Boulevard. CBS

The driver suffered minor injuries. 

Cleanup continued for hours and westbound lanes were partially blocked in that area, causing traffic backups during the morning commute. 

9a-kcnc-newscast-monday-clean-feed-frame-42054.jpg
A semi crash caused traffic backups on I-70 in Aurora.  CBS
