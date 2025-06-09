Watch CBS News
Local News

Selena tribute concert and look-alike contest takes place this Saturday at Aurora's Global Fest

By
Anna Alejo
Executive Producer of Community Impact
Anna Alejo is CBS News Colorado's Executive Producer of Community Impact. She works with the news team to develop more grassroots relationships across communities and more original content at the neighborhood level, ensuring diverse voices are represented in programming.
Read Full Bio
Anna Alejo

/ CBS Colorado

Selena tribute concert and look-alike contest takes place at Aurora's Global Fest
Selena tribute concert and look-alike contest takes place at Aurora's Global Fest 02:11

This Saturday, the City of Aurora will celebrate the legacy of Tejano music queen Selena at Global Fest.

The one-day festival is Aurora's signature event championing its many cultures.

A young musician who grew up in Aurora is excited to perform the tribute to the iconic star.

selena-by-mayra-alejandra-horizontal.jpg
Selena by Mayra Alejandra

"Aurora is amazing, I love Aurora. It has all different types of people," said Mayra Alejandra.  Performing at Global Fest is a dream come true for Alejandra.

And it's her belief that Selena too would have loved taking the stage at the celebration of international cultures.

"Her goal was to unite. And this unites people, and that's what we need more than ever right now. We need unison. We need each other," added Alejandra.

She admires how Selena overcame barriers and stayed true to herself, when others tried to limit her.

"Her music, it just, it makes me so happy and it makes everyone happy. Including the beats, the lyrics, they each have like a message, a happy message," said Alejandra.

selena-by-mayra-alejandra-vertical.jpg
Selena by Mayra Alejandra

She says it stands to reason that Selena maintains such a hold on our culture, even 30 years after her death. She feels shaped by Selena herself and understands why others derive so much joy from her tribute performances.

"She was full of love and compassionate and so down to earth that people could relate to her," said Alejandra. "She's a star that was shining her own light, she was a true star."

Performing as Selena -- says Mayra Alejandra -- is about sharing happiness.

Global Fest will also feature a Selena look-alike contest.  CBS Colorado is excited to be a sponsor. Your Aurora reporters will be there.

Global Fest takes place this Saturday June 14 from 11AM to 6PM at the Aurora Municipal Center's Great Lawn. Find out more at https://www.auroragov.org/things_to_do/events/global_fest

global-fest-2025.png
CBS
Anna Alejo

Anna Alejo is CBS News Colorado's Executive Producer of Community Impact. She works with the news team to develop more grassroots relationships across communities and more original content at the neighborhood level, ensuring diverse voices are represented in programming.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.