Colorado religious leaders say they're concerned for their congregants' safety at Boulder places of worship

On Wednesday morning people of many faiths gathered on Pearl Street Mall to show support for the Jewish community and reassure them that they are safe in the Boulder.

"It should not be fearful to gather people peacefully," said Rev. Mary Kate Rejouis of St. Aidan's Episcopal Church.

But Danny Foster the President of Hillel Colorado, a Jewish student organization, says antisemitism is on the rise.

"We are either going to take it seriously, which I think all of these Jewish institutions are doing. Or you're going to have your congregants or constituents at risk, and we can't let that happen," said Foster.

Boulder police say they understand. They have been stepping up security at Jewish events since Sunday, when a man threw Molotov cocktails at people who were peacefully marching to bring awareness to Israeli hostages who still remain in Gaza.

The Islamic Center of Boulder says they have been receiving threats since Sunday's terror attack as well, because the perpetrator's name is Mohamed. He was not a member of the Boulder Muslim community, however. They, too, are afraid for the safety of their congregants. Especially with a holiday right around the corner.

"We have Eid coming up in the next few days. This community is going to have at least 1,000 members attend the prayers. We believe at this point, unfortunately, these events, lead to a concern of safety towards our community and towards others," said Batoul Baydoun who regularly attends the mosque.

At Wednesday's interfaith vigil after the Imam of the Islamic Center of Boulder gave a speech condemning the attack on Pearl Street and expressing solidarity with Boulder's Jewish community a woman in the crowd shouted at him "This was an act of Muhammed murder!"

It's acts like that that have convinced the Islamic Center of Boulder to also have increased security at their mosque while tensions are high.

Foster says that while the safety of other groups is important, the Jewish community is suffering real harm.

"When I hear people conflate antisemitism and anti-Jewish rhetoric with concerns about Islamophobia or other types of attacks on other marginalized groups, they're conflating the two issues," said Foster. "They are entitled to their safety concerns. But we're the ones who are being physically assaulted, murdered, having our places of worship vandalized."

There have been violent attacks carried out against the Arab and Muslim communities nationwide since Oct. 7, 2023, such as the shooting of three Palestinian college students in Vermont for wearing a Keffeya, the stabbing to death of six-year-old Wadea al-Fayoume in Chicago, the attempted to drowning of a 3-year-old Muslim Palestinian girl in Euless, Texas, and a 23-year-old Palestinian-American man who was stabbed after attending a pro-Palestinian rally in Austin, Texas.

Boulder police says that while they understand the fear of faith communities, they are dedicated making sure everyone is safe. No matter their faith.

"We police everyone, and we want everyone to feel safe, and that includes our Muslim community, our Jewish community. It doesn't matter. No one should be harming any member of our community," said Boulder Police Chief Stephen Redfearn.