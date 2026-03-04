Denver has spent over a year and more than $100K investigating top police commander

A CBS Colorado investigation has learned the City of Denver has spent $110,000 on a 14-month investigation of Denver Police Division Chief Magen Dodge, but is refusing to release the completed investigation, which was finalized three months ago.

"I have determined based upon a balancing of the factors... that the potential harm in disclosing the investigation report prior to the completion of the disciplinary process significantly weighs against the public interest at this time," wrote Andrea Webber, Records Administrator for Denver's Department of Public Safety, which oversees the Denver Police Department.

Webber said a disciplinary process is underway, justifying the city's refusal to release the outside investigation report.

"The investigation report will be available for release upon completion of the process," wrote Webber.

Magen Dodge Denver Police

Dodge is the highest-ranking female in the department and has been with DPD for 27 years, according to her online biography. She is no stranger to controversy. In 2019, she filed a sexism complaint against the department, eventually agreeing to a $280,000 settlement with the city. She accused former Denver Police Chief Robert White of making crude, sexist, and "demeaning" remarks around her, and Dodge said when she tried to speak up, she suffered retaliation and was "effectively demoted" according to her civil rights complaint. Her husband is a Denver police sergeant. The city eventually cleared White of any wrongdoing.

As the current Division Chief of Administration and Support, she provides oversight for the department's budget and capital assets.

In emails exchanged with CBS Colorado, Dodge did not address or offer comment on the current investigation into her leadership, first referring questions to her attorneys, who did not respond to CBS News Colorado, then referring questions to the Department of Safety.

While the precise nature of the investigation is unknown, one Denver Police Department employee who was interviewed as part of the investigation said Dodge bullied employees. The employee, who asked that their name not be used due to potential retaliation, claimed Dodge created a "toxic" work environment for subordinates.

Documents obtained by CBS Colorado under state open records statutes show the probe began in October 2024 after the city hired RCT Ltd. and Bluestone Investigative and Risk Solutions to conduct the workplace investigation. Over the next 14 months, invoices show a deep investigation consisting of dozens of interviews, review of audio recordings, and involvement of the Denver Police Protective Association and Denver's Office of the Independent Monitor. The executive summary of the report was completed on Dec. 4, 2025, according to billing records. The final cost to the city was $110,287.50.

One billing entry from April 2025 shows the charge was for "charter research re demotion authority."