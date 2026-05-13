Second fire in 2 days at Colorado restaurant sparks investigation

A second fire in just two days at the Hideaway Bar and Grill in Castle Rock has sparked another investigation. Firefighters rushed to the restaurant at 600 Jerry Street for the second time just before 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Crime scene tape surrounds the Hideaway Bar and Grill in Castle Rock. CBS

The first fire was reported just after midnight Tuesday. Castle Rock Fire Rescue crews said in that fire, there was damage to the property. No one was injured.

Early Wednesday morning, crews were called to the same location again. The owner said they are trying to learn as much as they can about what happened.

The scene of the first fire at 12:30 a.m. May 12 at the Hideaway Bar and Grill in Castle Rock. Eric Hurst

"They were investigating yesterday's. They did say it started outside, it wasn't, like, a fire that started inside, so that's why they're treating it as a suspicious fire, and I'm assuming that's how they're treating it again today. They're still working on it this morning," said Hideaway Bar and Grill owner Robert Stroh. "In retrospect of yesterday, it was suspicious yesterday; it was suspicious today."

The Hideaway Bar and Grill in Castle Rock. CBS

Stroh said the biggest concern is reopening the business and paying employees.

What caused the fires is being investigated.