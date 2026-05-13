After 2 suspicious fires, Colorado restaurant owners in Castle Rock "feel like we're under attack"

A Colorado restaurant has experienced two fires in two days. The couple that owns Hideaway Bar & Grill in Castle Rock say this week's fires are being investigated as suspicious. While they are determined that Hideaway will reopen, they say there are a lot of questions that need to be answered before then.

Castle Rock Fire said there were two separate fires -- one Tuesday and then another Wednesday morning. Wednesday's fire was not a rekindling of Tuesday's, and it's not known if the fires are related. What caused them is still unknown.

CBS

"It's been a rough week," said Becky Stroh, owner of Hideaway Bar & Grill.

Hideaway Bar & Grill is the longtime dream of Stroh and her husband, which they realized in 2012.

"It took years of working hard and saving and all that stuff, you know, to get there," said Stroh. "Built this amazing Hideaway family, their regulars, and of course, our staff."

Just after midnight Tuesday, Stroh got an alert about a power outage at the restaurant.

"We called the police because we were concerned," said Stroh. "They said that there was the fire department, police here on scene because there was a fire."

Becky Stroh, owner of Hideaway Bar & Grill, speaks with CBS Colorado about the fires at her restaurant. CBS

Crews put out a fire burning on the front of the restaurant. Castle Rock Fire says the fire burned the south and east sides of the building with a minor extension into the kitchen.

It came just a day after Stroh says someone tried to rob the restaurant late Sunday night.

"We're not saying that the two are related. We're not saying that the person is responsible. We can't, we don't know," said Stroh.

Before the smoke could clear from Tuesday's fire, Stroh got one more dreaded message early Wednesday morning: Another fire was burning at Hideaway.

"Part of me was shocked, part of me is not. I feel like we're under attack," said Stroh.

Castle Rock Fire says this fire was not a rekindling of the previous one. This fire caused damage to the back of the restaurant, including its game room and bar.

"The kids loved it. Adults loved it. They played pool there," said Stroh.

CBS

The restaurant appears to have been closed during all three incidents, and no one was injured in the fires.

Castle Rock police say a "person of interest" was taken into custody Wednesday on other charges, and the official causes of the fires are under investigation.

"We have to wait before we can even know what our next steps are," said Stroh. "The road to recovery from this, it will be very long."

Stroh is left feeling devastated, scared and uncertain.

"We want to feel like we are safe right now. We don't want to get another phone call saying this happened again, or something," said Stroh.

But she's determined not to let her dream be extinguished.

"We're not the type of people that are going to let this destroy us," said Stroh. "We have to keep going."

The only bright side to come out of the situation? Stroh says their Douglas County community has stepped up in a big way to support them. Neighbors have donated to help support her 21 employees who are now out of work, and other restaurants have offered to give those employees free meals.