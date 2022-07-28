Watch CBS News
Local News

Man with a rifle at center of crime investigation in Loveland & Erie takes his own life

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Man with a rifle at center of crime investigation in Loveland & Erie takes his own life
Man with a rifle at center of crime investigation in Loveland & Erie takes his own life 00:42

Police in Loveland searched for a suspect on Thursday in a crime scene that stretched all the way to Erie. Officers responded to the area of 300 Pavo Court in Loveland just after 3 p.m.

Police urged residents to stay indoors and lock their doors in that neighborhood. The public was urged to avoid the area and County Road 9E was closed between East 1st Street and Corvus Drive for a time.   

loveland-suspect-search-1.jpg
CBS

Authorities say the suspect had a rifle and is connected to a murder in Loveland.

Police say the suspect shot and killed himself when police arrived.

Just after 5 p.m. police gave the all-clear for that neighborhood and lifted the shelter in place. 

loveland-suspect-search-2.jpg
CBS

Police issued a shelter in place in Erie Highlands, Grandview and Erie Commons at 5:13 p.m. The suspect was located in the area of Coal Creek Trail west of Grandview. 

Authorities from Loveland, Lafayette, Denver, Longmont and the Boulder County Sheriff's Office all responded.

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer with CBS4 News.

First published on July 28, 2022 / 5:50 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.