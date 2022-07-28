Man with a rifle at center of crime investigation in Loveland & Erie takes his own life

Police in Loveland searched for a suspect on Thursday in a crime scene that stretched all the way to Erie. Officers responded to the area of 300 Pavo Court in Loveland just after 3 p.m.

Police urged residents to stay indoors and lock their doors in that neighborhood. The public was urged to avoid the area and County Road 9E was closed between East 1st Street and Corvus Drive for a time.

Authorities say the suspect had a rifle and is connected to a murder in Loveland.

Police say the suspect shot and killed himself when police arrived.

Just after 5 p.m. police gave the all-clear for that neighborhood and lifted the shelter in place.

Police issued a shelter in place in Erie Highlands, Grandview and Erie Commons at 5:13 p.m. The suspect was located in the area of Coal Creek Trail west of Grandview.

Authorities from Loveland, Lafayette, Denver, Longmont and the Boulder County Sheriff's Office all responded.