Savannah Bananas tickets sparking scams, Denver officials warn fans to buy from trusted sources

If you've been trying to get tickets to see the Savannah Bananas in action in Denver, you already know how tough it is. The "Banana Ball" sensation, known for its circus-like baseball experience and viral moments, sells out almost instantly.

CBS

Jesse Cole, the team's creator and the man behind the iconic yellow tuxedo, said the only guaranteed way to get real tickets is through the Fans First Tickets lottery. However, due to the demand, those tickets are sold well in advance, and some Denverites are turning to other sources to try to secure tickets.

"Most people on Facebook are getting scammed. Don't buy them," Cole warns. "Get on our lottery. We can't say any tickets on any secondary website are legit."

The Denver Police Department and the Better Business Bureau are warning fans to be cautious when buying tickets through unverified sources, such as Facebook Marketplace or Craigslist. One big red flag? Peer-to-peer payment apps such as Venmo or Zelle. Those transactions are difficult to reverse if you get scammed.

"You want to make sure you're buying from the actual vendor, when possible," said BBB spokesperson Meghan Conradt. "Not only do you have the best experience, but you also have recourse if something goes wrong."

Denver Police suggest that if you plan to buy a ticket using a third-party site, use official vendor websites or trusted, well-known resale platforms, and avoid paying with peer-to-peer apps like Venmo, CashApp, or Zelle unless the seller is someone you know personally.

Even with reputable resellers like StubHub, there's no guarantee the tickets are valid. And you'll pay a premium as the cheapest tickets on StubHub are listed at about $211 for Upper Level seats, far above the team's official pricing of $40 to $60 with no fees.

Cole said 3.5 million people are already on the Savannah Bananas' ticket waitlist, so it's tempting for fans to look elsewhere, but he warns against it.

He says the team is also working on ways to improve ticket access and expects to announce updates within the next year to help fans who don't make it through the lottery.

We'll be joined by the players for a special live show at Coors Field the morning before the Bananas' first game. Tune in to CBS Mornings from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 9, and find out everything you need to know before the Bananas take over Denver.

Although the lottery list is closed for this year, those wanting to receive notice when the next tour will take place can sign up for the Banana Ball Ticket Interest List. The Savannah Bananas' website notes that, "This will not provide you a chance to buy tickets for 2025 Banana Ball season, but will get you in the know for all things tickets for the Banana Ball World Tour."