Safe2Tell reports increase by 26% in February

Safe2Tell report volume increased 26% in February as compared to January. In February, Safe2Tell received 2,365 reports with the top categories being suicide threats and bullying.

So far for the 2022-2023 school year, Safe2Tell has received 13,131 reports. False reports are 2.4% of all reports submitted to Safe2Tell.

"While we typically see an increase in reports in months when schools are not on winter or summer breaks, we also recognize that winter and early spring can be a challenging time for mental health, and the continued suicide threats and bullying reported to Safe2Tell is a message to Coloradans to remain vigilant," said Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser in a statement. "We are at our best when we work together. Our school communities are committed to keeping students safe, and we will continue to update best practices and be available through Safe2Tell should an urgent safety need arise."

The reports are anonymous and some of those reported in February included information about a student that took an excessive number of pills because they were depressed. The student was taken to the hospital and the parents notified.

The Department of Law also updated its school safety legal manual which was initially developed in 1999 in response to the Columbine shooting to assist schools in addressing school violence issues. The new edition expands its focus on behavioral and mental health issues and prevention.

To make a report, individuals can call 1-877-542-7233 from anywhere, at any time. Reports also can be made at Safe2Tell.org or through the Safe2Tell mobile app which is available on the Apple App Store or Google Play.

988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline: The Lifeline provides 24/7, free and confidential support for people in distress, prevention and crisis resources for you or your loved ones, and best practices for professionals in the United States.