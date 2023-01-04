Russell and Ciara Wilson donate to Damar Hamlin's toy drive

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson and his wife Ciara sent a large donation to an online fundraiser originally started in 2020 by injuried Bills safety Damar Hamlin.

The couple donated $10,000 to the fund.

Several other NFL figures have also donated to the fund. Robert Kraft donated $18,000, Matthew Stafford donated $12,000, Tom Brady donated $10,000, the Washington Commanders donated $5,000, and Andy Dalton donated $3,000 in return for Bills fans donating to his charity after a Bengals win helped the Bills make the playoffs in 2017.

Former Broncos tight end Shannon Sharpe donated $2,500 as well.

Hamlin's GoFundMe has topped $6 million as of Wednesday morning. Before Hamlin was critically hurt in Monday night's game against the Bengals, it had raised roughly $30,000 in two years.

Hamlin is still currently in critical condition in an ICU in Cincinnati. Hamlin's uncle, Dorrian Glenn, spoke to reporters outside the University of Cincinnati Medical Center on Tuesday night and said his nephew's heart stopped twice, once on the field and again at the hospital, CBS Chicago's Charlie De Mar reported. He also said Hamlin has lung damage and can't breathe on his own. The player had been receiving 100% oxygen from a ventilator but that is down to only 50%, he said.