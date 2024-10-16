Watch CBS News
1 arrested after string of copper wire thefts along RTD tracks in the Denver metro area

RTD says copper wire thefts disrupted rail service dozens of times since April
RTD says copper wire thefts disrupted rail service dozens of times since April 00:27

One person is in custody in connection with a string of copper wire thefts along RTD train tracks in the Denver metro area. The thefts have cost the Regional Transportation District approximately $110,000 and disrupted passenger service. 

The RTD Transit Police Department says they have investigated 21 incidents since April. They say the thieves have operated near track signals, rail line switches and rail crossings, which is dangerous for multiple reasons.

Each time the thefts happened, RTD's rail services were held up until the wires could be replaced.

Authorities believe multiple people are involved in what has been mostly overnight operations, but they called the single arrest "a significant step." They haven't released the identity of the person who was arrested.

Several years ago RTD was plagued by the same problem and took steps to deter thieves. That included the following:

- embedding the copper wire in railroad ties
- installing wooden covers
- greasing the wires to make them less valuable

In addition to the threat of sudden oncoming trains, trespassing on RTD property in an attempt to steal copper wire can also potentially result in electrocution.

"RTD's copper wires provide connections to a low-voltage system that powers signals at rail crossings, as well as high-voltage circuits that energize trains through the overhead wires," Transit Police wrote in a prepared statement.

Anyone who might be able to help RTD with their ongoing investigation is asked to call 303-299-2911 or text 303-434-9100.

