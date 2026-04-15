RTD services in Colorado not impacted by rising gas prices, transit prices stay the same

Gas prices across the country continue to soar, with the average price per gallon in Colorado at $3.95, according to the AAA. The increase is making it very expensive for people who use their vehicles to travel.

The Regional Transportation District says to consider its public transit services. RTD officials said the rising gas prices are not impacting their services because it has a locked-in contract, which keeps their gas at $2.50 a gallon. The heavy commuter train and light rail run on electric power.

A light rail stop in Arapahoe County. CBS

RTD says their transit prices will not change. A three-hour pass will still be $2.75, and an all-day pass will be $5.50. If you are under the age of 19, a military service member or anyone over the age of 65, you can ride the services for free.

RTD says this option helps people who do not have a car or are finding it too expensive to drive right now.

"It does not take into account the wear and tear on your vehicle, oil changes, tires, and even parking if you park downtown," Tara Broghammer, Senior Specialist of Public Relations for RTD, said. "You also have to think about your insurance premiums and the mental toll of sitting in bumper-to-bumper traffic."

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RTD says to make it even easier, download RTD's Next Ride app and let it plan your trip for you.