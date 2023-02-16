Watch CBS News
RTD police chief focuses on safety and security amid concerns

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

RTD police chief addresses latest string of assaults and new plan to combat rising incidents
RTD police chief addresses latest string of assaults and new plan to combat rising incidents 01:25

RTD Chief of Police Joel Fitzgerald answered questions about safety and security at an informal roundtable. He believes one answer is hiring more police and having more police presence at RTD stations. 

There is an increase in officer applications, with 84 applicants in just the last few days. 

"Customers have conveyed a lack of feeling of safety and it is something we have to own and part of owning it is having the ability to deal with it and having the ability to deal with it is having the resources," said Fitzgerald. 

Fitzgerald said crime has decreased on the RTD transit system in comparison to data from 2020. 

There have been several attacks on RTD's W Line in recent months, a few of them have been captured on video.  

