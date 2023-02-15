Police search for more suspects after another attack on RTD's W Line

Police are searching for more suspects after another attack on RTD's W Line. This is the third light rail attack captured on video in just the past three months.

RTD provided the security video which shows a passenger getting off the train and getting attacked by a group of four people at Federal and Decatur on Jan. 31.

After the attackers punched and kicked the passenger repeatedly, the suspects steal what he is carrying and then run away. The victim eventually gets up from the ground.

Police in Lakewood continue to search for more victims in connection with a series of assaults that happened on the W Line of the RTD light rail train between late August and early November 2022.

The Jefferson County District Attorney's Office has filed charges against 13 teenagers between the ages of 15 and 17 for assault. Nine have been charged in a case from Oct. 14 and seven in a second attack weeks later. There are three teens who allegedly took part in both attacks. All involved teenagers are currently being charged as juveniles.

The violent attack on Oct. 14 was caught on video and shared with CBS News Colorado.