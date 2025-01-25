RTD CEO says former police chief's firing was "handled correctly" in one-on-one interview

RTD CEO says former police chief's firing was "handled correctly" in interview

Regional Transport District CEO Debra Johnson is looking ahead to a year of transformation for the transit agency, focusing on everything from enhancing safety to rebuilding trust, following the unexpected departure of the agency's former police chief.

In a one-on-one interview, Johnson spoke about all things transit, including safety on buses and trains, the agency's goals for this year and the fallout involving the firing of the former RTD police chief, which Johnson says she would handle the same way going forward.

"For 2025, we have four strategic initiatives," she told CBS News Colorado. "One, focusing on the state of our assets in good repair; secondly, we are talking about our people power; third, a welcoming transit environment; and fourth is our customer community connections."

Achieving a welcoming environment is pivotal, she says, and includes addressing community feelings around security.

"Perceptions, attitudes and opinions relative to one's personal security," she explained.

Regional Transportation District CEO Debra Johnson talks to CBS News Colorado in a one-on-one interview about 2025 goals and the agency's firing of its former police chief. CBS

Johnson points to changes already in the works like efforts to increase RTD's number of police officers, using police K9s and an elevator pilot program to deter illegal activity on their properties.

"With our latest customer survey, we have seen an uptick in people's perceptions about feeling safe on the system," Johnson added.

Many of those changes started under former RTD Police Chief Joel Fitzerald who was hired in 2022, suddenly put on leave last July, and fired months later. The public was largely left in the dark as to why.

CBS Colorado questioned Johnson about it at the time, asking what policy violations had been identified, if any.

"It's none of your concern," Johnson responded last summer.

When asked now if she thought the shakeup was handled correctly she said part of her role as CEO is to limit "risk and exposure" to the organization.

"I do feel it was handled correctly with hindsight being 20/20 there were a myriad of different elements, a lot of conjecturing and speculation in light of everything that transpired. With the role in which I have, I would handle it the same way going forward," she said.

Fitzgerald has since filed a federal lawsuit against RTD.

RTD introduced Joel Fitzgerald Sr. as chief of police and emergency management in Denver in August 2022. He was fired in September 2024. Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Looking to the future, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis has called for more budget transparency, accountability, and better governance from RTD. In his State of the State address, he added that the transportation district needs to be laser-focused on getting more people where they need to go.

Johnson believes they are on the path forward.

"While we want to increase transit utilization, we have to ensure that we are taking steps to create that welcoming transient environment because those are the inputs that yield to the outputs," she said.

Johnson says RTD has partnered with a national recruitment firm to help find the next permanent police chief and a search is currently underway.