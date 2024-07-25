Amid RTD security issues in Colorado, agency police chief on investigative leave; "None of your concern," says CEO

As the Regional Transportation District grapples with crime issues on buses and light rail trains in the Denver metro area, CBS News Colorado has learned that its Chief of Police and Emergency Management, Joel Fitzgerald Sr., has been placed on leave as an outside investigator looks into alleged "policy violations." Fitzgerald was hired to head RTD's police force in August 2022.

In recent years, RTD doubled its police force and took additional steps to protect drivers and passengers.

When asked about the leave, RTD CEO Debra Johnson said, "That is none of your concern."

In June, the Denver Post reported that passengers on RTD trains and buses were threatened or assaulted at the rate of one incident per day over the last three years. The newspaper reported that RTD drivers are assaulted an average of 100 times per year since 2019.

Against that backdrop, CBS News Colorado learned from RTD sources that Fitzgerald has been placed on leave as the transit agency investigates allegations of policy violations by Fitzgerald. In an internal memo dated July 1, RTD CEO Debra Johnson announced Fitzgerald was on leave as of July 1 and that the deputy chief of police was acting chief "until further notice." She did not provide any information to employees about the nature of the leave.

When CBS News Colorado inquired about the reason for Fitzgerald's leave, the agency's communications staff did not respond to calls or emails. RTD board members also were unresponsive to inquiries about the chief's leave, with one suggesting the media contact Johnson.

RTD employees contacted by CBS News Colorado said they were prohibited from speaking publicly, but acknowledged that numerous employees had been informed that an outside investigations company was in the process of conducting interviews regarding allegations of policy violations by Fitzgerald.

When CBS News Colorado investigative reporter Karen Morfitt approached Johnson this month seeking more information, Johnson refused to discuss the chief being placed on leave and refused to answer questions on the topic.

"It's a personnel matter and people have privacy issues," said Johnson. "I am not addressing your questions ... pertaining to any personnel matter."

When he was hired in 2022, Fitzgerald's salary was set at $250,000.

It's unclear what alleged policy violations are being scrutinized.

A text message and phone call to a phone number listed to Fitzgerald did not elicit a response.