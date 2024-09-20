Watch CBS News
RTD police chief out, agency in Colorado not revealing if he resigned or was fired

By Brian Maass

/ CBS Colorado

RTD police chief no longer with the agency
RTD police chief no longer with the agency 00:39

CBS News Colorado learned Friday that RTD Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald is no longer with the agency as of Sept. 20. In an email to employees obtained by CBS News Colorado, GM Debra Johnson said "Fitzgerald is no longer employed at the Regional Transporation District effective today."

Johnson thanked Fitzgerald for his service since he joined RTD in 2022. The memo and a PR spokesperson declined to say if Fitzgerald was fired or resigned, only saying that plans for interim leadership would be announced in the days ahead.

Fitzgerald had been on leave since earlier in the summer as an outside investigator looked into alleged "policy violations." Fitzgerald had been with RTD since August of 2022.

