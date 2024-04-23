Operators and passengers weigh in on RTD plan for increased security across the Denver metro area

Operators and passengers weigh in on RTD plan for increased security

Operators and passengers weigh in on RTD plan for increased security

Operators and passengers weigh in on RTD plan for increased security

Across the front range, we've seen the videos, the mug shots and the impact of crime on public transit.

Passengers say they think twice about when they'll ride.

"I have gotten notifications that there's police activity," one rider said.

Operators are always on high alert.

"A lot of operators just felt like they were out there by their selves you know what I mean, we are equipped to drive the bus but all that other stuff we are not equipped to handle that," Ron Short said.

Short is an officer with the local transit union who's been calling for security changes for years.

"Assaults on the increase, drugs on the bus, operators being exposed to different drugs, assaults on other passengers," he added.

When hired, as the new chief of RTD Transit Police, Joel Fitzgerald said safety would be a priority, starting with increasing the number of transit officers.

RTD Transit Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald was sworn into his position in 2022. CBS

"We just can't have people out in our community feeling that the RTD system is not the safest," he said in 2022.

According to RTD, in 2022 it had 19 sworn officers. Today, the agency says that number has increased to 61 and it plans to have a minimum of 119 by the end of the year.

"Hopefully it will encourage more ridership," Short said.

Those new officers will patrol 24/7 starting in May.

"I think it would be fine as long as they don't harass anyone," one rider said. "Public transit is for the public to use."

With their own safety in mind, other riders welcome the extra security.

"Definitely the presence of them being around will help," another rider said.