RTD swears in Joel Fitzgerald as new transit police chief

RTD has a new problem with their A Line as theives steal cooper wiring causing it to shut down

RTD has a new problem with their A Line as theives steal cooper wiring causing it to shut down

RTD has a new problem with their A Line as theives steal cooper wiring causing it to shut down

RTD transit police has a new chief.

Joel Fitzgerald took the reins as RTD's new chief of transit police and emergency management Tuesday.

Fitzgerald was selected from a nationwide search and succeeds Robert Grado, who stepped down from the role in March, and Deputy Chief Steve Martingano, who served as interim chief since.

Join us as we welcome Dr. Joel Fitzgerald Sr. as Chief of Police and Emergency Management for RTD.

Read more about Fitzgerald’s three decades of law enforcement experience and his emphasis on building "legitimacy and trust in the community.” https://t.co/YLPuABNaJW pic.twitter.com/O591A8eVED — RTD (@RideRTD) August 23, 2022

"I am a person of integrity, and I care about the people we serve," Fitzgerald said in a statement. "I set expectations high for interactions with people. It is important to be someone who beats crime and builds legitimacy and trust in the community."

Fitzgerald has about 30 years of experience in law enforcement and has been police chief in four cities -- Missouri City, Texas; Allentown, Pennsylvania; Fort Worth, Texas and Waterloo, Iowa.

He was fired from his job as chief in Fort Worth in 2019. As a result, he sued the city, arguing he was fired for trying to expose corruption in the city.

"Joel is a courageous leader," RTD General Manager and CEO Debra Johnson said. "He builds coalitions, he is focused on strategic planning and he has expanded community policing everywhere he has served – all elements that are important to RTD. He is committed to the betterment of the community in his approach."

While Fitzgerald was being sworn in, RTD was experiencing a disruption in service due to wires being stolen from railroad crossings.

The line to the airport was shut down between the Central Park Station and the station at the intersection of 40th Avenue and Airport Boulevard. Shuttles were busing passengers around the closed area as of around noon.