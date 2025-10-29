Board votes to ban advertisements covering windows on Colorado's RTD trains, buses

In a vote Tuesday night, RTD's Board of Directors voted to ban the placement of advertisements on the windows of its buses and trains.

RTD Director Brett Paglieri said he co-sponsored the action to create a better experience for customers, stating, "I want to highlight our image as a trustworthy, customer-first brand. Prohibiting advertising on windows contributes to a better rider experience on every journey."

Although advertising was already prohibited on the front windows, the new restrictions include the entire train or bus.

The move was approved in a 9-4 vote and will apply to advertising agreements entered into after Jan. 1, 2026, said RTD. Officials said that buses and trains with current advertising wraps covering part of a vehicle's windows will be unchanged through the remainder of the advertising agreement.

RTD said it is also phasing out digital advertising on screens at rail stations and select bus stops to improve the way travel and schedule information is presented to customers.

According to RTD, 48 commuter rail vehicles, 128 light rail vehicles and 493 buses currently have advertisements that cover part of the vehicles' windows. Advertisements that include window coverage accounted for approximately $786,000 of RTD's gross advertising revenue from April through September of this year, approximately 42%.

Officials said that RTD is working to choose a third-party contractor to manage its on-vehicle advertising program.