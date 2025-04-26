RTD A Line to Denver International Airport to close Saturday for track maintenance

RTD A Line to DIA to close Saturday for track maintenance

RTD's A Line, which many travelers use to get to and from Denver International Airport, will be shut down from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday for track maintenance.

Shuttle buses will operate between stations and the airport during the closure, RTD officials said.

An RTD A-Line train to Denver International Airport is seen in a 2018 file photo. RJ Sangosti/The Denver Post via Getty Images

On Sunday, A Line trains will run every 30 minutes as crews continue maintenance work.

Trains will operate on a single track throughout the day. Passengers are encouraged to plan ahead for delays.