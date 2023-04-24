Watch CBS News
2 more rock-throwing incidents bring total investigated to 7, including 1 that killed Alexa Bartell

Reward increased in Colorado rock throwing death
Reward increased in Colorado rock throwing death 02:56

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said there have been two additional rock-throwing incidents added to the list of attacks from last Wednesday night, bringing the total number of known rock-throwing incidents that night to seven. One of those attacks took the life of 20-year-old Alexa Bartell

alexa-bartell-copy.jpg
Alexa Bartell  Jefferson County

According to investigators, the additional attacks happened along Highway 93 near State Highway 128. The suspects would have been driving northbound at the time. 

Those attacks happened between 10:26 and 10:45 when Bartell was hit and killed. The incident involving Bartell is believed to have been the final incident of the night. 

alexa-bartell-rock-damage-jefferson-county-copy.jpg
Jefferson County

Bartell was killed as she drove north on Indiana Street in the 10600 block last Wednesday night. A rock in the three-to-five-pound range came through the window killing her. Her friend found her dead in her car off the road.  

Alexa's death is believed to be linked to several other incidents in the area that same night. Two other people have minor injuries after rocks described as larger than softballs and ranging from three to five pounds came through their windshields.    

The incidents being investigated all occurred on April 19 and the first five investigated include: 

  • 10:04 p.m. – Westminster - 100th Avenue and Simms Street – rock through windshield – driver not injured
  • 10:26 p.m.  – Arvada - Highway 93 at Highway 72 – rock through windshield – minor injuries to driver
  • 10:30 p.m.  – Boulder County - McCaslin Boulevard and South Indiana Street (entrance to Rock Creek neighborhood) rock through windshield – minor injuries to driver
  • 10:31 p.m.  – Boulder County – McCaslin Boulevard and South Indiana Street (entrance to Rock Creek neighborhood) - rock vs.Toyota 4Runner – body damage to vehicle, driver not injured 
  • 10:45 p.m.  – Jefferson County – 10600 block of Indiana Street – rock through windshield of yellow Chevy Spark – homicide

Authorities still believe the vehicle involved in the case may have been a white or silver pickup. Anyone with information about the crime can call the Jeffco Sheriff's tip line at 303-271-5612.  

